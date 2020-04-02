Hilarious: Jehova Wanyonyi is on bangi, reason coronavirus is racing globally

By Jerome Ogoz

I’ve watched that session on Kenya’s COVID-19 survivors and thought the fact that the president addressed them through a video conferencing and not on a one on one means there are levels of scepticism about their recovery

Nonetheless, it is good as it inspires some hope to a cynical population that coronavirus isn’t the end of everything

This reminded me of the Spanish survivor who celebrated his recovery by inviting friends to a bash, only to contract the virus afresh, from the party

Jehova Wanyonyi is on bangi and it is time to be very cautious

Such rules as those which prevented lightning from striking the same tree twice stand suspended and these COVID-19 survivors ought to be wise enough to be twice shy now that they’ve already tested the fangs of the epidemic

Lastly, the designer who created that kunguru like pair of shorts for Kipchoge should collect his attire. A scarecrow looks better

“kunguru” is the official prison attire

Before becoming a world beating athlete, Kipchoge was one of us. To a hoof eater, knees are private parts which must not be exposed in public, because they don’t look so nice

Even for an important football match, we rarely undress totally as all we do is eject the participating appendages and leave the entire body clothed

That’s why you won’t find a hoof eater in a public swimming pool. A hoof eater cannot remove his trousers in public even at gunpoint. If he has to swim, he goes to a very lonely section of the river, remove all his clothes and dive in the water “bolingo”

“bolingo” is to be 100% naked

You see a man walking in town in a pair of shorts, that’s a rich man or a poor man who is exposing himself badly while imagining he is rich, the same way glasses were meant for the wealthy and educated but some hoof eater like Okoko wear them

That’s why in the run up to the last elections, everyone in the villages was in glasses and you’d think there was an outbreak of cataract, but in reality these were MCA aspirants who have never seen the inside of a classroom, wearing them, to look educated

Next time you are designing anything for Kipchoge GOAT, make it is long enough to conceal the knees, because he is one of us

Great afternoon my fellow hoof eaters!!