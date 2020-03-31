Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports




Hilarious: How Governor Lonyangapuo nudes got leaked, small head took charge as big head rested

Hilarious: How Governor Lonyangapuo nudes got leaked, small head took charge as big head rested

7 Comments

By Jerome Ogola

There is this organ, the only one in a human body that comes with it’s own head, the nuclear warhead

With a head of his own, the organ reasons independently, and it’s decisions must not be in tandem with that of the main head

Each time this small head makes a move, the other head, the normal head takes a leave, just like the many gods, local and imported are all missing in action since coronavirus knocked the door

This small head has really messed up many a promiment man’s reputation, from Bill Clinton to Baba Deno to Baba Abby to Opondo Kaluma to Justice Sankale Kantai, who couldn’t untie himself from the web, with the ease of his namesake Kantai whom we are told can tie and untie a tie, as much as he wishes

The latest victim of this head is Lonyangapuo, the professor of applied mathematics who is the serving governor of West Pokot County

The otherwise, the witty governor has run into headwinds after his lover allegedly shared his lewed and nude photos showing his one eyed omieri and screenshots of their intimate dialogue, in social media

Luckily, Kenyans love scandalous leaders and such a scandal doesn’t injure his political prospects in any way, in fact he is now a presidential material
At least the governor has provided some comic relief and a distraction from the coronavirus related stress

Good afternoon my fellow Southerners!!

Comments

  2. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this outstanding blog!
    I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed
    to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this blog with my Facebook group.
    Chat soon!

    Reply Report comment

  4. That is very attention-grabbing, You’re an overly skilled blogger.
    I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to looking
    for extra of your magnificent post. Additionally, I have shared your website in my social networks

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies