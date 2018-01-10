Hilarious: The Curse Of Abusing Raila Catches Up With Mwangi Kiunjuri, Stressed Over Uhuru Betrayal

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

If you think you are stressed, remember the story of Mwangi Kiunjuri who Uhuru tricked not to vie for a Governor 6 months ago; only to sack him.

If you rip open the heart of Kiunjuri, you will find a very bitter man. A man who feels like going to North Korea, borrow their weapons of mass destruction and while there, sling them directly to statehouse to delete Uhuru from the earth.

In fact Kiunjuri has swallowed maramoja mara moja; it didnt work. He then swallowed maramoja marambili; it didnt work. He then swallowed maramoja mara tatu; it didn’t work. The kind of headache he has can confuse nursery kids for a lunch time school bell.

Kiunjuri pole, in future please don’t worship fellow men; worship God in heaven.