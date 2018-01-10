Hilarious: The Curse Of Abusing Raila Catches Up With Mwangi Kiunjuri, Stressed Over Uhuru Betrayal

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr
If you think you are stressed, remember the story of Mwangi Kiunjuri who Uhuru tricked not to vie for a Governor 6 months ago; only to sack him.
If you rip open the heart of Kiunjuri, you will find a very bitter man. A man who feels like going to North Korea, borrow their weapons of mass destruction and while there, sling them directly to statehouse to delete Uhuru from the earth.
In fact Kiunjuri has swallowed maramoja mara moja; it didnt work. He then swallowed maramoja marambili; it didnt work. He then swallowed maramoja mara tatu; it didn’t work. The kind of headache he has can confuse nursery kids for a lunch time school bell.
Kiunjuri pole, in future please don’t worship fellow men; worship God in heaven.
Comments
Anonymous says
Cursed be these foolish and happy Nyerians.Laikipia Kiunjuri belongs to Samburu people.
Oyamo Phillip says
Kikuyus(UHURU)+ r just Gangsters, Killers who doesn’t care about their Aides after making away with the stolen items.
Njamba wa Iria says
He was an embarrassment to the Laikipians. Happy to see the back of him. Horrible Senator, never served the Laikipians, instead, he was a choir boy. Epitome of self serving politician who was there to shout epithets against Raila for Uhuru to see. Uhuru was wise to flip him like a pancake. He is my Senator, but he has weight around his neck, he could not handle. The writing was on the wall! Good riddance . Uhuru saw his emptiness; let him close the door before he is hit on his way out. I am biggining to like Uhuru. He started to differentiate psycophancy and competency. I wish he started earlier, Kenya would have been somewhere. The buck stops with you Mr. President, continue cracking the whip. Bravo.
laikipian ngobet says
pole kiunjuri but u deserved it ulitaka ndiritu anguke ukaanguka mwenyewe
Anonymous says
Kiunjuri in his early life was jigger infested ugly boy. He never was to interact with the mighty and the brave. God gave him a chance to test him and matiangi failed him with grade E-
Pole Sana former senator, see u on “K” street
Anonymous says
Advice former hon Kiunjuri U should have shut your ass instead of opening it.