BREAKING: Itumbi Rushes for ‘Steroids’ As Jacque Maribe Freed From Prison Remand, 6Weeks later

I don't know where Jacque Maribe will spend her night today after she was released on a $3,500 bail leaving her fiancee Jowie alias Joseph Irungu behind. But, I have a rough Idea. If you know you know. pic.twitter.com/YDSuODbnTB — Mathenge (@ItsMaish254) October 30, 2018

A rare "Empirical Photo" of Dennis Itumbi after Jowie aka Joseph Irungu was denied bail……… Jacque Maribe pic.twitter.com/anqOHsA97a — Maccos Cyrus (@Maccoscyrus) October 30, 2018

In the case of Republic Vs Jacque Maribe, I pray for truth to prevail, I do not pray for an avoidance of justice, but for truth to have its way. For Justice to be served to all. Full Prayer…….https://t.co/xdJJGvjYcl God graciously hear me….. Amen. — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 29, 2018

"Woman eater, a male version of slayqueen, with no known source of income, who lives in his girlfriend's house".

Mungu zuia nisifike hapa.

Judge's Description of Jowie aka Joseph Irungu

Jacque Maribe's boyfriend — Kirema Eric (@Lorde_Patel) October 30, 2018

Citizen TV Journalist Jacqueline Wanjiru Maribe RELEASED on Sh.2M bond or Sh1M cash bail. Her boyfriend Joseph Irungu alias Jowie DENIED bail. Justice James Wakiaga orders that Maribe doesn't read news for the period the matter is in court. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) October 30, 2018

Itumbi after Jacque Maribe has been freed on bond and Jowie denied the same pic.twitter.com/fP9mqDl3Y6 — Mwas 🇰🇪 (@kabanya) October 30, 2018

The big winners for today :

-Jacque Maribe

-Itumbi

-Team Mafisi

The big losers of today:

-Jowie

– pic.twitter.com/92E3CW7kvO — Arap Maritim (@maritim001) October 30, 2018

Jacque Maribe got the 'right' network, the mighty friends from the house on the hill to Royal media releasing statement calling for her release on bail. The energy showed within and outside the courts wouldn't go to waste. Joseph Irungu 'Jowie' left to fight his own battle pic.twitter.com/VPS01aM2xC — RETIRED COMRADE (@retired_comrade) October 30, 2018

This Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu murder case will kill me. 🙆 pic.twitter.com/s2eaQLMBIB — BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) October 24, 2018