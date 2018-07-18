Hilarious: Bungoma MCA Marries a Cuban Doctor After 3weeks Courtship; Check out how it happened

By Onyinkwa Onyaks

Those of you amazed by that Bungoma MCA who has married a Cuban doctor after a record 3 weeks of courtship, don’t seem to recall that Bungoma County is also the home of Wafula who eloped with an Asian girl whose parents he was an employee. And these ‘miracles’ don’t exist in a vacuum.

Bungoma County is the only County that had its own resident god, the late Almighty Jehovah Wanyonyi. It is also the only County that has its own Bible which has among many other books, the books of Geoffrey, Robert and Pogba which is pronounced as ‘Pokopa’.

They are both very smart. The Cuban gets Citizenship, job security, an insanely huge salary and unbelievable perks, daily ‘Mukombero powered’ rolls in the hay among a whole list of others.

The MCA gets a new revenue stream, the ‘Bonga points’ of having a ‘Mzungu’ wife status that will immediately impact his chances of retaining his seat in 2022, a new ‘Carribean diet cuisine’, as well as calling shots at the Bungoma County Hospital among a list of several others.