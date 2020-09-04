Here is an excerpt from Silas Nyanchwani’s novel SEXCORCISED coming out this week… amazing stuff

First dates can be awkward , moreso if you have been talking and chatting this person for a while. You not sure whether you will like them in person or they will be as good looking .

So you meeting this lady for the first time after numerous communications on social media.

You decide to have a late lunch somewhere in Java Koinange street. Sitting at the balcony facing the street , you order tea as you wait for her. From the higher point you really want to see her as she walks in , if she isn’t as good looking atleast you have one last chance to bail out. Maybe walk into the washrooms switch off your phone, carterpult yourself down the stairs across the street and disappear from the face of the earth.

Luckily you spot her glowing forehead , she has those funky sunglasses holding that human hair in place. She is wearing highwaist black chino pants which don’t touch her vans, tucked in is an animal print chiffon unbuttoned showing off her cleavage. Your palms starts to sweat , your knees unstable , your mind starts to race you feel you no longer ready.

Before your brain jets back from Utopia , you hear someone call your name , you look up and it’s her. You stand up stretch your long arms to shake her hand but she goes for the hug. Lawd .

She takes her sit as she complains about the heat and tries to cool herself down using the restaurant menu, your eyeballs are now glued at her rack, they are an inch from falling off their sockets and pouncing on the table like ping pong balls.

She orders a milkshake , drinks it through the straw but keeps her eye contact , then finishes off with a smile. It gives you a boner that can knock off the table. It’s like the straw doesn’t touch her lips , just to keep the lipstick intact.

At the back of your mind the Titanic theme song is already playing , you already have that feeling she doesn’t look like she chews loudly or snores till she wakes herself up. She wasn’t made from any rib but the best cuts God could have got, you start to wonder whether it’s okay to kiss her on the first date.

Your brain starts to recite monologues, should i have gone for sensodyne instead of colgate ? Can she tell what i had for breakfast if i kiss her tonight? Will she go home with me tonight though ? Because i really want her to. Maybe i should have done brighter bedsheets not those ugly florals my ex got me. Oh God, i don’t have an extra clean towel how could i forget. Is this the right boxer for a first date ? Will she notice it’s two years old ?