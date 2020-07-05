Here are some of the top practical life lessons in your mid 30s..

Photo: 98.4 Capital FM Radio hosts Fareed Khimani and Amina Abdi. Fareed confessed of struggling with drug abuse for over a decade, saw him lose his family and end up in rehab.

By Mohamed Abdi Aliow

#30MidYearLessons

1. Don’t buy cheap rice. Or mattress.

2. Life is full surprises. Something big can happen to you this month. And nothing may happen in the next two years.

3. There is no single guarantee about anything in life. None.

4. There is no forever. By the way.

5. There is no cure for insomnia. It cures itself.

6. Good friends are priceless.

7. The people you love the most, hurt you the worst.

8. Reading is better than sex. Buy a book from Kemunto Nyakundi who has some of the best collection of books I know. Camp on her timeline, she advertises. She has a better library than me. And I envy her for that.

9. There is such a thing as the kindness of strangers.

10. There is a Portuguese word. Saudade. It means a feeling(often sad) or an intense longing for something or someone that is absent. It really cannot be translated but best captured in music and poetry from Portugal. I know all of us have this craving, this desire, this hope for something that is absent or may never come back. Unrelated. I honestly miss good samosas with a crunchy exterior.

11. This is for men. You are not safe. At all. How you interpret that is up to you.

12. Some of the most beautiful things in life are always there. You just need to open your eyes and ears and you will experience them daily. It can be a good conversation with a stranger, a matatu driver, a new friend, an old friend, or the girl with a great body walking by the road side. Or a good pillow for your bed. Always appreciate the small things.

13. This for people in their 20s. You know those stupid choices you are making now, yeah, they will catch up with you in your 30s. Or 40s. Take it from a pro.

14. Anybody who hates chapatis or avocadoes is toxic and can kill. Cut him or her from your life.

15. There is no substitute to a good female friend. Platonic.

16. Never commit to anything in life.

17. Always pay attention to details. Every con story I have heard about, had red flags being waved on the face but we are never attentive.

18. Have good friends who tell you the truth. This is for girls especially. Because girls have snakes for friends who gas them up but will never be there when the shit hits fan. It is a new culture I see here in facebook, in my wall. Osero Shadrack probably knows it. It is called ‘go-go-girlism. It will mess so many girls so soon. Same applies to men. Drop drinking buddies pronto.

19. Nairobi is actually one big bedroom. It is true.

20. Beware of users. People who only reach out to you when in trouble or need help.

21. As Weslyn Obachi recently said, there is no tougher hood to live in than Adulthood.

22. See that Will Smith-Jada Situation…Yeah that is almost all marriages. I said it. For clarity, both men and women are in it.

23. Always remind yourself, you will be OK.

24. 200 years from now, the Godfather 1 &2 will still be the greatest movie of all time.

25. Some guys don’t appreciate Fally Ipupa’s legit musical talent. They hate him because he is fabulous and flashy and global. But kid is good with his compositions. Juzi played his 2018 album the whole night, as I worked. Never felt so good. Again, pay attention.

26. Resist any short-cheap thrill or fantasy that promises quick returns. In business, in relationships, in friendships. In everything. Teach yourself this. Good things take time to come. Don’t allow yourself to learn the hard way.

27. For girls. Don’t marry a guy because you are broke. And for men, don’t marry a girl because you love her. This is like opening a can of teargas in a tiny room. Imagine the tears.

28. You are responsible for your happiness. It is a choice.

29. Life is not perfect. Accept this at a very early age. Then strive to streamline what you can to perfection.

30. Ongezeni zenu. Especially the funny things.

Signed

Mohamed Aliow.