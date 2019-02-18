Having a good time with bae,why classic 100 presenter didn’t attend men’s conference

While majority of men spent their time at the men’s conference during Valentine’s Day, Classic 100 fm presenter Mike Mondo spent time with the major woman in his life.

And addressing fans today, he boldly stated that the girl isn’t about the money and hence, he is thoroughly enjoying himself with her.



He even shared the loving photos that he had with her while they were enjoying themselves at the breathtaking Mbweha camp.

Nonetheless, Mike has refused to divulge the name of the beautiful woman in question, saying that she is not a fan of the spotlight and enjoys her privacy.

That being said, he did reveal that the two have been together for the past year.

When quizzed about future plans to tie the knot with his future babe, he said that it was not in his plan to get married now.

Interestingly, he did point out that he should be asked the same question a year from now!

When asked what is the most beautiful thing that she loves about being with Mike, he replied that she doesn’t care what he does for a living, or how much money he makes. She only loves him!

And it looks like Mike truly knows how to treat his lady because he takes her to three travelling destinations every year, one being a local place and two being international sites.