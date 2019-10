Bubbly Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro is known for her frank talk on the radio, has today left many tongues wagging with her wise words to Kenyan ladies.



Taking to her instastories, Kamene advised ladies against exchanging their bodies with money but instead work hard.

Her wise words were directed to lazy Kenyan ladies who sell pudesh to earn a living.

Controversial city socialite Hudah Monroe adviced ladies to have sex for meny and then invest.