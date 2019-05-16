Have sex at least 6 days a week to improve your life : Billionaire Jack Ma

Chinese billionaire businessman, Jack Ma, has advised his employees to indulge in sex six times in six days for an improved life.

The founder of Alibaba Group, who is estimated to be worth $38.6 billion, urged his staff to adhere to the principle of ‘669’, meaning sex for six days, six times, with duration being the key.

His latest advice comes just days after he advocated for people to work by following the spirit of ‘996’ meaning 9am to 9pm, six days a week.

BALANCED LIFE

“At work we emphasize the spirit of 996. In life we should follow 669. We want 669 in life. Sex six time in six days, the emphasis is on nine” the 54-year-old said.

He was speaking at his company’s mass wedding, which takes place every year on May 10, at the headquarters in Hangzhou.

Jack Ma, who visited Kenya back in 2017, also said that a balanced life was important for longtime happiness and health, hence the reason to follow the principles.