Governor Sonko To Spend New Year’s eve With Kenya’s ‘Sexiest Preacher’- Reverend Natasha

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will spend New Year celebrations with Kenya’s ‘sexiest preacher.’- the most Reverend Lucy Natasha

The governor revealed his plans in a series of online posts that included a chat with Reverend Lucy Natasha.

Sonko’s post read: “Thank you for remembering me in your prayers Reverend. I’ll attend the CROSSOVER NIGHT prayers at Mawingo Hall, Lillian Towers during the New Year’s eve kesha.”

The post was accompanied with screenshots of him and Reverend Natasha. Lilian Towers houses the Nairobi Safari Club where Sonko is said to have a private suite.

Reverend Natasha’s ‘unveiling’ came courtesy of Sonko in July 2015 when he confessed that he couldn’t get enough of the preacher’s sermons.

In November 2015, Sonko invited Natasha for a prayer session in his office after surviving a road accident involving his Toyota VX and an oil tanker along Mombasa Road in Athi River on November 6.

“It is true that he called me to his office. It was a professional meeting and we prayed together,” said Natasha, adding that, “I was so happy to meet him for the first time. This came days after the accident and I will continue praying for him for his big heart and the good things he is doing for Kenyans,” Natasha confirmed in an earlier interview with a local daily.

The Reverend has also visited Mike Sonko’s rural home at Mua hills in Machakos.

