BREAKING: Government BANS SHISHA Smoking, Importation and Sale in Kenya

Health Cabinet Secretary Mailu has banned the importation, manufacture, advertising and sale of shisha in Kenya. In a gazette notice, CS Mailu said any person who will contravene any provisions of these rules will be liable to penalty contemplated in section 163 of the Public Health Act.



“No person shall import, manufacture, sell, offer for sale, use, advertise, promote, facilitate or encourage shisha smoking in Kenya, “read part of the gazette notice. Shisha pipe Shisha includes tobacco products that may be flavoured or non-flavoured that are consumed using a single or multi-stemmed smoking instrument that contains water or other liquid through which the smoke passes before reaching the smoker and which the smoke passes before reaching the smoker and whose syrup tobacco content includes molasses, honey vegetable, glycerol and fruit flavours including apple, grape, lemon and mint.

A former anti-drug agency boss John Mututho had called upon Government to ban shisha in Kenya after Rwanda’s move. John Mututho said the increase in shisha consumption was alarming and that a number of school-going children were addicted to the substance.