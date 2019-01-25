Gov.Sonko has done a good job, Singer Akothee congratulates the Nairobi boss for helping youths

Akothee has commended Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for his exceptional works in the Nairobi County.

The Singer was at first shocked by the news that he confessed being a ‘smart thief’ on live Tv and him giving a clarification that he is a changed man.



Akothee says that even though the phrase ‘old habits do not go hard’ could apply in this case, she has much respect for the governor.

Madam Boss also said that Sonko is his neighbor in Mombasa and although they have no links with him she is impressed by the good work he is doing for his people.



Akothee sent a message to Mike Sonko urging him to keep up with the good work and also support the youth so they can meet their needs.



She also stated that she was impressed by the fact that the Governor showed his kindness to rescue Conjestina Achieng earlier last year.

Akothee says that she was so moved by this act of humility and kindness of the governor.

Her message to the governor in line to the music industry is that ‘Kenyan musicians’ are hungry and leaders should show their support to Kenyan talent.