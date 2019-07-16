Gov. Nyongo honors Erick Omondi, road named after him

Kisumu city stood to a standstill this afternoon during the arrival of president of comedy in Africa Erick Omondi.

In a video going round on social media, the funniest man is seeing standing next to the road named after him by the county government.

“Thank you so much Kisumu County Government for this GREAT HONOR 😰😰😰…I will forever CHERISH this🙏🙏🙏 I promise to make you even prouder!!! I will endeavour to lift the name of my County Kisumu and Country Kenya🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 higher and Higher. This is my home, My town, My City, My Country. May this be an encouragement to every young person in this country…That it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, with belief and Hardwork…YOU CAN ACHIEVE ANYTHING”

This coming weekend the Erick Omondi stadium tour will be in Kisumu followed by Kakamega as earlier revealed on churchil show during Omondi’s special appearance after 7 years.