Gospel singer Ljay Masai Dumped by his lover Ashley Mutai

Popular gospel singer LJay Maasai longtime lover Ashley Mutahi has called it quits with the seasoned musician. The pair once hinted they had held a traditional wedding ceremony after sharing photos of their matching African attire.

Through an Instagram post on Monday, February 4, Ashley said the duo is no longer an item.

During a Q and A session, one of the beauty’s curious fans asked whether Ashley was still kicking it with the Ma Miracle hitmaker and all she had to say was a big, fat no!

Scrolling through the beauty’s Instagram feed, photos of her ex-lover LJay are nonexistent.

The gospel singer has however not commented on the issue. The estranged lovers dated for around four years.

In 2017, rumours were rife the budding lovers walked down the aisle in a secret traditional wedding months after throwing hints they were ready to take it to the next level.