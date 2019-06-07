Gospel artist Willy Paul electric grinding on Nandy gets social media lit

Controversial singer Willy Paul did not come to play, at least judging from his recent behaviour on stage.

Rebukes from his followers seem not to move him, especially after his recent raunchy performance with Tanzanian songbird Nandy, who some believe he’s dating.

During the last week’s Choma Na Ngoma festivals at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), the duo suggestively danced to the tune, leaving moral cops disappointed.

Hours after one of the cars in their convoy was involved in an accident in Morogoro Tanzania, the two proceeded to their final destination Sumbawanga where they treated their fans with one of a life time performance.



In a video that’s trending online, while performing their hit song , Hallelujah, Nandy hopped on Willy Paul’s waist grinding the one time popular gospel artist to the amusement of their fans, who kept yearning for more.

Moments after his performance, the singer posted on his Instagram account a flirty picture of him with Nandy, defending his moves.