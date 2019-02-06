Gospel artist Mercy Masika gets a date with Donald Trump

Kenyan gospel artist Mercy Masika will be performing in the United states with the main event being National prayer day

Her hardwork has brought her enormous success with multiple awards and various endorsement deals coming her way.

Her continued star shine has now led her to the United States of America where she will have breakfast with US President Donald Trump among other guests invited for USA’s National Prayer breakfast; a tradition that dates back 67 years.

Mercy Masika will share a platform with renowned leaders and stars in the event which will be held at Washington DC.

“It’s my first time in America and Senator James Inhofe invited me personally to attend the breakfast; its humbling to be recognized by such influential people,” she said.

“I will also get a chance to perform at the reception dinner on Thursday that will have dignitaries from around the world. I am really excited; meeting and ministering to dignitaries from all over the world is a big deal for me.” She added.