Gospel artist Laura Kawirwa replaces Kambua on Bambika gospel show

Kenyan upcoming gospel artist Laura Karwirwa Mugambi seems to have come on a full limelight after confirmation that she is the replacement of Kambua on Citizen Tv’s Sunday’s Bambika show.

Laura Karwirwa Mugambi, a gospel artiste famed for the hit ‘Natamani nikuone’ will co- host the show alongside Timeless Noel, DJ Gee Gee and Holy Dave.

Laura was selected from among 15 people who had showed interest in the position.

She was officially welcomed by Holy dave “History in the making! Help me officially welcome my co-host @karwirwalaura to the #Bambika Family!”

“My co-host @KarwirwaLaura and I. Looking forward to working with you and the rest of the #Bambika gang as we tour the country and impact lives! 🧡” posted Holy dave on instagram

Laura on instagram posted her message of excitement of joining the top gospel show team.

“The team with the mostest 👊🏽🔥

These and many more who you don’t get to see.. It’s a dynamic for real and I’m glad to start this journey with ’em.”