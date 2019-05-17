Gospel artist Bahati angry after Mr. Seed landed ambassadorial job

The ‘Simama’ hitmaker, Mr. Seed is all joy after he won an ambassadorial job with Ovotox. He made the announcement through his Instagram account where he said;

“I am happy to announce to you that I am OFFICIALLY THE BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR OVOTOX. OVOTOX is a school of MEDIA & PHOTOGRAPHY.

Ovotox is not only a photography school but a production house as well. With regards to the photography school, we take pride in nurturing skills through private classes that enable students to get the best studies and maximum attention.

Production-wise, The Ovotox Limited does photography and videography in co-operate events, weddings, music videos, TV shows, etc. Contact us for more info about OVOTOX follow our OFFICIAL PAGE, @ Ovotoxhqwe are located along Thika Road opposite garden city mall. You are very much welcome we are waiting for you..new video dropping soon shot n directed by ovotox.”

This comes after Seed with his wife Nimo Gachuiri, were blessed with a bouncing baby boy. They welcomed their first child shortly after parting ways with Bahati.