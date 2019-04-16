GOR MAHIA Fans Demand That SONKO Takes Over As Club Patron

By Jeff Otieno

The fans and friends of Gor Mahia footbal club are now calling for Nairobi Governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO to be their club patron.

This comes after Gor Mahia players Francis Kahata and Philemon Otieno were seen sleeping on the floor of the waiting lobby at Doha International Airport in Qatar as they waited to travel to play RS. Berkane of Morrocco.

It took the intervention of Governor Mike Sonko to help the boys get food after he sent them Sh1million.

They were, however, hammered 5 goals to 1 by the home side.

However, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier blamed the club’s current predicament on a few ‘troublemakers’ within the team’s playing unit.

Speaking exclusively to Kenya Today from Berkane, Morocco after the loss of Sunday evening’s Caf Confederation Cup clash against hosts RS Berkane, Rachier took issue with the said players whom he claimed uploaded photos of themselves sleeping on the floor at Doha International Airport.

A fuming Rachier referred to the Kahata and Otieno as ‘stupid’ and ‘mischievous’.

As a result, Gor Mahia fans have called on Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to chip in and rescue their team that is being demolished by Rachier and his parasitic group of officials.

The fans said thhey don’t care who takes over as club patron or which tribe is he from as long as he helps the club with finance.

“Sonko has stood with our club for a long time yet he is not even Luo. On that note, our stupid Luo officials led by Rachier keep making noise and eating the club’s money but keep complaining when Sonko and other well-wishers chip in to help. They make noise because Sonko hands the money directly to plarers and as a result, they don’t get an opportunity to steal it” Said Jackson Omollo on his Facebook page.

After the Sh1m donation to the club, fans took to social media to register their anger over the club officials tha allegedly received Ksh15m from the Morrocan side to lose the game.

On his side, Sonko has said he is ready to help the club as he has always done on condition that politics is kept off.