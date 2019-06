Pictures of TV girl Tallia Oyando has sparked praises and criticism from Kenyans.

The Nyanza born girl and daughter to a media veteran has been on the airwaves for more than a century broadcasting in different media houses.

She is currently TV host at Citizen TV’s reggae show dubbed “One love” and Home boyz radio show dubbed “Juice on HBR”

Here are some sensational pictures of the popular ” Night Nurse”