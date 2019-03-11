Kenya Today

Give us your wife and shave your hair, Kenyans tell Eric Omondi after Man-U defeat

Kenyas have told off celebrated comedian to give them his wife after his promise before arsenal vs man united clash.
Eric who is a mnchester united fan told arsenal fans that he would give his wife if they are beaten by the gunners and would later go ahead to shave his hair.
However the Kisumu born comedian has distanced himself from “selling wife” claims saying that he has a fiance not a wife.

Omondi has however promised to shave his hair today.

