Give me Ksh 350,000 so that I can be your side chic, social media lady tells Governor Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho has left social media ladies salivating after sharing one of his photos on Instagram.

The County chief shared the photo that was taken from the tourism day celebrations that were held on Sunday September 27, 2020 at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa.

The lady going by the username Angiey254 commented on the photo, telling Joho that she had heard of a lady who had received the cash from the county boss to engage in a an affair.

She went ahead to tell governor Joho that she was also interested in such a deal, provided that she receives Ksh 350,000 from governor Joho.

Joho did not however respond to the request of the lady.

His flashy lifestyle and classy looks has always left several Kenyan ladies salivating for him, with the County boss being rumored to have dated celebrated media personality Betty Kyallo between 2015 and 2017 while she worked at Standard Media Group owned KTN TV.