Give chiefs and assistant chiefs a break Mr President, Kenyan parents are irresponsible

GIVE CHIEFS A BREAK MR PRESIDENT, KENYAN PARENTS ARE IRRESPONSIBLE

How should Chief stop your 15yrs old daughter from getting pregnant, your beautiful “ma’am” with the latest smartphone (Bought by you) , fb account, 10+ whatsapp groups and several telegram channels (where they discus relationships, celebrities, share nudes and their love lives)?

How should chief stop that your daughter with enough airtime to buy bundles and watch pornography from getting pregnant?

How should Chief stop that your daughter whom you don’t even peep, once in a while, in the middle of the night to confirm if she’s in that her bedroom, or she just sneaked outside?

How should chief stop that your daughter who with your full permission attends birthday parties every week and drinks alcohol then comes back chewing PK while faking headache, “ma’am is sick”

And the way you are modern, moneyed and with a big car, you are far much richer than chief, what can a mere chief tell you anyway? Chief si ni wa kukimbizana na chang’aa brewers in the village?

How then do you expect a mere chief to whip your daughter something you have never done, you are too civilised to cane by the way, but instead you have been administering verbal punishment i. e. ” ma’am hiyo ni tabia mbaya” then it ends there?

Your daughter of 13 years understands Maria and all the soap operas even back to 2016, better than her sister in College, infact she’s already Maria and she’s wants to do practical by identifying her real life Luwi, at 13 she’s already a graduate in matters love and romance.

Tuwache upuzi nani, if by bad luck my daughter will one day be a victim of teenage pregnancy, I’ll put the whole blame squarely on two idiots, My wife and I, nobody else, not even my close relatives like…