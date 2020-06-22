Ghana’s OASIS magazine names Robert Burale as Africa’s most influential father

One Africa’s of Africa’s top business journal OASIS MAGAZINE has named Kenyan life coach and elite fashionista Robert Israel Burale as Africa’s top influential father.
Burale was ranked among among the world’s heavyweight s like US based hip hop Star Akon from Senegal, London based Zimbabwean business mogul Strive Masiyiwa, and Ghanaian real estate billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako but he managed to beat them all and emerge top.
According to Oasis magazine CEO, the panel had 100 nominees to chose from and it was not a walk in the park elimination the 90 and remaining with 10 finest.
She said among the things they were looking for in Africa’s most influential father is the contribution of a father to the society and how he has impacted the society positively without forgetting his fatherly responsibilities.
Here is the list of the top ten finalists and how they were ranked:
