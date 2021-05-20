“Get a wife and settle down, at 42 you are a junior ancestor- Dennis Itumbi MOCKED

Kenyan-American law professor Makau Mutua has challenged blogger Dennis Itumbi to find a partner and get married as soon as possible as time is not on his side.

The issue came up when the duo traded barbs on Twitter over the Juja by-election results, which People Empowerment Party’s George Koimburi won.

While Mutua opined Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria’s candidate win could spell doom for President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Mt Kenya backyard, Itumbi claimed they discovered it a long time ago.

“He has only been a factor in your column, tweets and imagination. We told you the truth a long time ago; you are now discovering it.”

Mutua then asked the former state house digital strategist to settle down so he could stop babbling.

“Agreed. Is your Kitui pub, which was opened by Tinga (Raila Odinga), still operating? I may get my blossoming flower to water with the oxygenated blood of my heart there…drop a pin.”

Itumbi, a self-proclaimed pig farmer and a communications strategist is yet to get hitched despite clocking 36 years.