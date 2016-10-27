Kenya Today

FULL LIST of Top JOURNALISTS SACKED by Citizen TV Boss, Terryanne Chebet and Kirigo Ng’arua Top the list

Here is the full list of Citizen TV employees who have been fired.
1. Terryanne Chebet – News Anchor
2. Kirigo Ng’arua – News Anchor
3. Jemima Mungai – Editor
4. Mercy Oburu – Editor
5. Abdi Osman -Editor
6. Mathangani Mwenda – Editor
7. Shisia Wasilwa – Editor Citizen TV
8. Victor Kenani – Citizen TV reporter
9. Anunda Sakwa – Radio Presenter
10. Elizabeth Omolo – Radio Presenter
11. John Marete – Head of Camera
12.Beatrice Njoki – Camera
13. Brian Okutoyi – Creative
14. Philip Muruttu – Radio Reporter
15. Nasteha Mohammed – Radio Reporter
16. Young – Editor Radio department
17. Moses Kuria – Camera
18. Beatrice Kariuki – Camera
19. Dominic Njiru – Camera
20. Anthony Kamau – Camera
21. Shelmith Wanjiru – Transmission
22. Bosco Baya – Transmission
23. Anthony Mugambi – Transmission
24. Cyrus Njiru – Transmission
25. Alex Makarau
26. Agao Patrobas
27. Crispin Njogu
28. Gladys Kigo
29. Paul Ngandu
30. Emily BV
31. Leah Ngari
32. Gichuru Makena

Royal Media Services Managing Director said the decision to fire the employees was informed by the changes in the broadcasting industry prompting reorganization of its operation.

  14. TerryAnne Chebet, n Kirigo Ngarua shocking
    Bt in every ending there’s a new beginning
    The quiz is y is it that sm pple talk of Jubillee gov’t,,,, this is a private broadcasting hse

  25. This is how some media do not respect employees, it’s time media houses ought to respect and appreciate services of their workers, were they prepared psychologically or someone just woke up only to fire the 32 people, so painful

  26. This is what I meant when I wrote to RMS concerning the warning of God about the rampant sexual sin in the company.

    In the email, I told them, if they didn’t repent, they have NO COMPANY.

    This is just a sign of more things to come. I see one major female anchor destroying the media giant in the spirit of Jezebel.

    Jeremiah 18:7-9

    Let RMS and all media houses repent of SEXUAL IMMORALITY.

  29. Na hayo ni YALIYOTENDEKA!!!!!!! Bado ninajiuliza ilikuwa nini??!!!! Salami ziwafikie wote waliobaki RMS nikiwakumbusheni kuwa ukiona chamwenzio chanyolewa…………

  30. stop blaming rms blame jubilee coz since this digital thing started kenyans have ignored watching tvs coz its another burden so most companies are not advertising on media others do advertise on social media. buses and others on boda boda reflector jackets so where will media get money to pay employees blame uhuru and ruto goverment nani anapinga?

  39. since jubilee begun digital platform on all media services these same people advertised pple to buy digital box xo let them join us on long journey of hustles..

  43. Oh my,chebet n kirigo akie…The way I used to listen to kirigo concerning breaking news like ile ya saitoti was so emotional… she presented it uniquely, comprehensively and tirelessly… I just liked her with all her doings.. Will miss you 2

  45. What are the journalists defense bodies saying about this. Citizen is not faced with bankruptcy? Even such economic lean times do not expose such many people with unemployment. In fact owners can go without dividends but employees will be protected. And who the hell can allow reorganization that led to laying of such a large number of employees to happen?

