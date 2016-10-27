FULL LIST of Top JOURNALISTS SACKED by Citizen TV Boss, Terryanne Chebet and Kirigo Ng’arua Top the list

Here is the full list of Citizen TV employees who have been fired.
1. Terryanne Chebet – News Anchor
2. Kirigo Ng’arua – News Anchor
3. Jemima Mungai – Editor
4. Mercy Oburu – Editor
5. Abdi Osman -Editor
6. Mathangani Mwenda – Editor
7. Shisia Wasilwa – Editor Citizen TV
8. Victor Kenani – Citizen TV reporter
9. Anunda Sakwa – Radio Presenter
10. Elizabeth Omolo – Radio Presenter
11. John Marete – Head of Camera
12.Beatrice Njoki – Camera
13. Brian Okutoyi – Creative
14. Philip Muruttu – Radio Reporter
15. Nasteha Mohammed – Radio Reporter
16. Young – Editor Radio department
17. Moses Kuria – Camera
18. Beatrice Kariuki – Camera
19. Dominic Njiru – Camera
20. Anthony Kamau – Camera
21. Shelmith Wanjiru – Transmission
22. Bosco Baya – Transmission
23. Anthony Mugambi – Transmission
24. Cyrus Njiru – Transmission
25. Alex Makarau
26. Agao Patrobas
27. Crispin Njogu
28. Gladys Kigo
29. Paul Ngandu
30. Emily BV
31. Leah Ngari
32. Gichuru Makena
Royal Media Services Managing Director said the decision to fire the employees was informed by the changes in the broadcasting industry prompting reorganization of its operation.
Comments
christopher says
may be Royal Media services has a hidden reason for such action.
€uromeat says
after sacking 32 people who remained in the media house.
jubilee must have a hand in finishing SK Macharia.
Jacob Onyango says
This is not nomal
how 32 members b sucked that way?
Shikoh ngugi says
So sad
Anonymous says
So sad
Mose says
I can’t believe but this means Kenyan media houses ina wenyewe
Anonymous says
Everything that happens has a reason,God will open other doors for u,trust in him alone.
Anonymous says
true,,, I like that
Anonymous says
True
Bradley says
but let him just be realistic if he sucks 32 who will remain in office
Bhagwanji harmony says
Agao papa!!!!!! at home, ehhhhh!!!!! so sad…..
Bhagwanji harmony
Stanley O says
so sad,my God who gives strength protect his family and entire Ramogi journalist,RIP Papa!!!
Collince says
Hyo ni njama ya jubilee how can 32 employees be sacked out like that
kigwa says
Why jubilee? Citizen is an O.D.M mount piece!
Alex says
Tell them!
Robinson The SOLDIER says
So sad my best Terry Ann Chebet
Anonymous says
Terryann nkt! Business teusday mmenoa hapo
Newton Oriedo says
So sad! God will open another door for elsewhere, they are more committed, up to the task, dedicated and most experienced. Yote yawezekana bila Royal Media!
Collins R. Angila says
It marks the end of my listening to Radio Ramogi. Without Agao Patrobas, Nobody can fit the Kamanene programme.
Jacob says
TerryAnne Chebet, n Kirigo Ngarua shocking
Bt in every ending there’s a new beginning
The quiz is y is it that sm pple talk of Jubillee gov’t,,,, this is a private broadcasting hse
Grace says
Sad
Anonymous says
Kirigo Ng’arua should not have been on the list,she is better than Kanze and her friend
Lau says
So unfortunate !!
Collins says
You dont know what you are talking about, how can you compare a swahili presenter and an english presenter?!
William Onyango says
Without Agao Patrobas at Ramogi Fm no Rhumba Ramogi. Poleni Rhumba fans.
Dennis mulwa says
sooo sad
Millicent Adhiambo says
Ooh,Gai!This of Agao & Terryanne iz so shocking.Don’t worry,God wil provide a better one 4 u.
Frank says
God will open new doors.
Anonymous says
They can join kalembe ndiĺe maendeleo jap jap kamau munyua must also gñ p.m.mulwa
nyoremo Honeybunch says
m shocked ,y Terry Anne, Agao
Langs says
What a big number?
Anonymous says
Terry cheb & kirigo da best anchor to be sacked guy???
Hon nicholas wamalwa says
This is how some media do not respect employees, it’s time media houses ought to respect and appreciate services of their workers, were they prepared psychologically or someone just woke up only to fire the 32 people, so painful
Prophet Roy says
Prophet Roy says
This is what I meant when I wrote to RMS concerning the warning of God about the rampant sexual sin in the company.
In the email, I told them, if they didn’t repent, they have NO COMPANY.
This is just a sign of more things to come. I see one major female anchor destroying the media giant in the spirit of Jezebel.
Jeremiah 18:7-9
Let RMS and all media houses repent of SEXUAL IMMORALITY.
Righteousness exalts a nation and sin is a reproach to ANY people.
hassow says
Am so sorry fo krigo and terryanne chebet
hugs guys hope God Almighty will open
other doors. Best wishes.
Kwaye Annabel says
Na hayo ni YALIYOTENDEKA!!!!!!! Bado ninajiuliza ilikuwa nini??!!!! Salami ziwafikie wote waliobaki RMS nikiwakumbusheni kuwa ukiona chamwenzio chanyolewa…………
Anonymous says
stop blaming rms blame jubilee coz since this digital thing started kenyans have ignored watching tvs coz its another burden so most companies are not advertising on media others do advertise on social media. buses and others on boda boda reflector jackets so where will media get money to pay employees blame uhuru and ruto goverment nani anapinga?
Flora Kweya says
Whatever the reason is I think that the sacked journalists should receive an awful lot of compensation coz they didn’t do anything wrong
Anonymous says
CITIZEN BIBALAKA WA CORD NIMEIAMA PLIZ MARAFIKI ATA NYINYI AMENI WAZIPASHE?
Bryan says
hatuwezi hama koz Ni chemchemi ya ukweli.u Megan’s peke yako.
MORRIS says
CITIZEN BIBALAKA WA CORD NIMEIAMA PLIZ MARAFIKI ATA NYINYI AMENI WAZIPASHE?
bennah says
No problem buddies, u can as well apply to other stations n give RMS a comer wish u luck Kirigu n cheboo
Anonymous says
karigo my news presenter crush….I pray for you u will settle for a great opportunity…. n wish the rest all the best too
luxkenya.com says
Thats not good hope they have been paid their service allowances.
Anonymous says
Stop blaming the RMS becoz it WS on TV showing giant media HSE n big firm are suffrng from economic deficit jst wait many firm closing doors .this is a national menace
Abuom says
Dose experience realy count
Babu aka jacob says
since jubilee begun digital platform on all media services these same people advertised pple to buy digital box xo let them join us on long journey of hustles..
peter wetu says
mungu ni ule ule ,,,mtaokolewa
Anonymous says
what about Johnson mukasi
Ahmedyarez says
what about Johnson mukasi
Atema Timona says
Oh my,chebet n kirigo akie…The way I used to listen to kirigo concerning breaking news like ile ya saitoti was so emotional… she presented it uniquely, comprehensively and tirelessly… I just liked her with all her doings.. Will miss you 2
michael oluoch says
am not xo happy with what macharia had taken,agao patrobas arudi kazi
George Morara Geke says
What are the journalists defense bodies saying about this. Citizen is not faced with bankruptcy? Even such economic lean times do not expose such many people with unemployment. In fact owners can go without dividends but employees will be protected. And who the hell can allow reorganization that led to laying of such a large number of employees to happen?