FULL LIST of Top JOURNALISTS SACKED by Citizen TV Boss, Terryanne Chebet and Kirigo Ng’arua Top the list



Here is the full list of Citizen TV employees who have been fired.

1. Terryanne Chebet – News Anchor

2. Kirigo Ng’arua – News Anchor

3. Jemima Mungai – Editor

4. Mercy Oburu – Editor

5. Abdi Osman -Editor

6. Mathangani Mwenda – Editor

7. Shisia Wasilwa – Editor Citizen TV

8. Victor Kenani – Citizen TV reporter

9. Anunda Sakwa – Radio Presenter

10. Elizabeth Omolo – Radio Presenter

11. John Marete – Head of Camera

12.Beatrice Njoki – Camera

13. Brian Okutoyi – Creative

14. Philip Muruttu – Radio Reporter

15. Nasteha Mohammed – Radio Reporter

16. Young – Editor Radio department

17. Moses Kuria – Camera

18. Beatrice Kariuki – Camera

19. Dominic Njiru – Camera

20. Anthony Kamau – Camera

21. Shelmith Wanjiru – Transmission

22. Bosco Baya – Transmission

23. Anthony Mugambi – Transmission

24. Cyrus Njiru – Transmission

25. Alex Makarau

26. Agao Patrobas

27. Crispin Njogu

28. Gladys Kigo

29. Paul Ngandu

30. Emily BV

31. Leah Ngari

32. Gichuru Makena

Royal Media Services Managing Director said the decision to fire the employees was informed by the changes in the broadcasting industry prompting reorganization of its operation.