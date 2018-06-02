Folks,

Life is too damn short.. So ensure that;

1. You have a relationship with God and pray 24/7/365.

2. Love hard, more sex, kisses and hugs

3. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.

4. Check up on family and friends often.

5. Do not burn bridges unnecessarily.

6. Share when you can with those that lack.

7. Forgive and forget.

8. Eat well.

9. Sleep well.

10. Laugh hard and keep smiling

11. Cry less, register zero anger

Basically live life to the fullest, everyday, you don’t know about tomorrow!!

Hon Nyake!

#Leneeinc