Fisi exposed: Msupa s accuses entertainment guru Willy M Tuva of preying on ladies in the entertainment industry

Msupa S has told Mseto East Africa presenter Mzazi Willy M Tuva to stop flirting with her and that she is in a relationship already.

Through the thread of the post which has since been taken down, Msupa S accuses Willy M Tuva of preying on ladies in the entertainment industry.



Msupa S finally confirmed the rumored relationship with her producer, identified as Tommy Moto, months after constantly denying coming out to rubbish the claims.

The rapper posted a photo of themselves sharing a kiss online, with the caption “Me and my hubby”.

Achamak! God bless me with a baby boy this year. Be blessed with what you want too. Believe in God always pic.twitter.com/DyBZtVI6MY — Msupa S (@msupaSKenya) January 9, 2019

Last year, she dismissed rumors of dating her producer and being pregnant. She even posted a photo of herself to prove that she is not pregnant.