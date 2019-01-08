FISI Alert: Apart from eating money meant for the youth he also ate the youth,Kenyans roasts Bruce Odhiambo on Twitter

Africans never talk ill about the dead. It is like a taboo. That is why we always try as much to shower crooks with good adjectives during their burial. But thanks to social media, we can now speak about people’s bad deeds without being charged.

Former Youth Enterprise Fund chairman Bruce Odhiambo died on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Immediately after his death was announced, Kenyans moved to social media to eulogize him. Bruce, a former classmate of President Uhuru Kenyatta, came to the limelight in 2016 after an alleged loss of sh.180 million from the Youth Fund. His death was going to raise a storm due to this.

It has now emerged that the talented musician was worse than we thought. According to some posts on Twitter, Bruce preyed on young vulnerable girls. He lured them to his palatial homes with promises of jobs.

He also sexually preyed on young aspiring girls in the field of arts and entertainment pretending to be invested in the boosting and nurturing of their talents and skills! SMH!! There's a whole unlikable side of Bruce Odhiambo that most girls in town would rather not talk about — Lorna Nzilani (@LornaNzilani) January 8, 2019

13 years ago, Bruce Odhiambo was walking down a Nairobi street when he spotted a stunning beauty. He instinctively stopped her and, after the usual pleasantries, he asked her to bear him a child with no strings attached. She agreed. The rest is history! pic.twitter.com/KQUYMsRECW — Kenfrey Kiberenge (@KenKiberenge) January 8, 2019