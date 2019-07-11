Finally Michelle Ntalami unveils her true love, Makena was just for Dubai and Fena weighs in- GirlLovesGirls

After being put on the spot over her Dubai trip and girl snatching, Michelle Ntalami came out guns brazing announcing to all hwo care to listen that her true love is Nayati Patel…… ofcoourse Fena Githu (who happens to be TV reporter Edith Kimani’s love) the goddess of ‘girl touch’ who seem to have been overtaken by Makena weighed in and the soft friendly fire continues…
It’s National Niyati Day! 😄✌🏾 @niyati.patel10 Because of you I laugh a little louder, cry a little less and eat a whole lot more! 😂 Two posts for you because you’re such an amazing soul like that! And today cannot end before I tell you how much I love and cherish you! ♥️ Souls like you are next to impossible to find in this time, and day by day I appreciate that all the more! Happy Birthday again my darling! To the next Century! 🎂🥂💕 #BFFAE #Besties #Friendship
Whether we are running for our lives, or towards our destinies, we'll do it side by side @niyati.patel10. Through thick and thin, you have been loyal, kind and true. Always there to call out my stupid ideas and pat my back on the great ones. All the inappropriate jokes that only we can handle 🤣 All the fun, adventure, laughter, tears, deep wisdom, your random facts about shit, your calm and gentle soul. I love it all. I pray that this new year brings you an abundance of it all… love, joy and blessings tenfold for being such a blessing to us. Friends are chosen family and I will keep choosing you because #iKneadYou bunny ❤😻🐾 Happy Birthday Niya!
Aki hizi rumours zimeanza kitambo saaaanaaa.😝😝😝 Zinasemewa in low tones but they are usually so loud. Kama you've never come across hizi "alleged rumours" that hio click ya akina #michellentalami play for the other side then you must be residing under a rock.😂😂😂😂😂 _________________________________ What I know for sure ni ati chicks who like other chicks are usually very jealous and overprotective. So whoever tinted #makenas car must have been a jilted/scorned lover. Maybe hakuitwa trip na alikua anataka kwenda kufanya wamnyonyez na wenzake huko Dubai🤓🤧😭😭😭 ______________________________ Iko siku aliyechorachora maandishi kwenye gari atajitokeza na sisi tutampokea vilivyo😂😂😂😂. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 ________________________________ #thereportcard #opinionvlogger #entertainmentcommentary #entertainmentvideo #entertainmentcontent #entertainmentvlogging
