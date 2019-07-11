Kenya Today

Finally Michelle Ntalami unveils her true love, Makena was just for Dubai and Fena weighs in- GirlLovesGirls

After being put on the spot over her Dubai trip and girl snatching, Michelle Ntalami came out guns brazing announcing to all hwo care to listen that her true love is Nayati Patel…… ofcoourse Fena Githu (who happens to be TV reporter Edith Kimani’s love) the goddess of ‘girl touch’ who seem to have been overtaken by Makena weighed in and the soft friendly fire continues…

View this post on Instagram

Aki hizi rumours zimeanza kitambo saaaanaaa.😝😝😝 Zinasemewa in low tones but they are usually so loud. Kama you've never come across hizi "alleged rumours" that hio click ya akina #michellentalami play for the other side then you must be residing under a rock.😂😂😂😂😂 _________________________________ What I know for sure ni ati chicks who like other chicks are usually very jealous and overprotective. So whoever tinted #makenas car must have been a jilted/scorned lover. Maybe hakuitwa trip na alikua anataka kwenda kufanya wamnyonyez na wenzake huko Dubai🤓🤧😭😭😭 ______________________________ Iko siku aliyechorachora maandishi kwenye gari atajitokeza na sisi tutampokea vilivyo😂😂😂😂. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 ________________________________ #thereportcard #opinionvlogger #entertainmentcommentary #entertainmentvideo #entertainmentcontent #entertainmentvlogging

A post shared by ＭＫＡＭＢＵＲＩ ＣＨＩＧＯＧＯ:ᴛʜᴇʀᴇᴘᴏʀᴛᴄᴀʀᴅ (@mkamburichigogo) on

