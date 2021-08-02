Finally, celebrated Coach Robert Burale confirms will marry girlfriend Doroh

By Chris Mugera

At last, Flamboyant Kenyan emcee and pastor Israel Robert Burale has confirmed earlier rumours that he is dating a US based medic Dorothy Ogega popularly known on her social media accounts as Doroh.

While responding to Daniel Ndambuki at Churchill Show on NTV last night, pastor Burale said he is a hundred and fifty per cent sure that the wedding bells are going to be heard soon. He told Churchill people to keep their eyes open and ears on the ground.

Our celebrity gossiper tells us that the lucky lady is commonly known on social media as Doroh. She is a Kenyan-born US citizen and a medic who lives and works in the United States.

Doroh is the founder and CEO of the popular online comedy show Quarantine Comedy Club (QCC). She claims started the program to cushion jobless Kenyan comedians who were struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to sources close to them, Dorothy is a close friend of President Uhuru Kenyatta

The renowned pastor told Churchill he is tired of living in his six-bedroom mansion Karen alone. He said that Karen is too cold and confessed that he sometimes feels like coming home to a woman who will pamper and comfort him after a hectic day.