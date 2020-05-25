Final word on Jalango’s Luo Boys Club

The sons and daughters of the mountain are being involved in scandals worth billions of shillings like NYS, Eurobond and Kenya Pipeline, consequently investing in their future and that of their proteges. On the other hand, our sons and daughters from the lake are being implicated in sexual scandals only. Accusation of cheap procurement of pussies for a merry-go-round exchange of body fluids is our public discourse now with others going berserk publicizing how they have walked over the finest pussies on land.

Folks, even if you want to sin, please don’t waste that sin. When the monthly salary you are splashing on cookie jars instead of investing even in a cow-dung project will not be there, you will wish that life is reversed so that you retrace and amend your steps. The men and women who cheer you today as you tap every pussy juice that comes your way, and as you spread your bleached thighs for any pipe that smiles before you, will not be there when the world caves in on you. And then after 60 years, we will be lamenting again how we have been marginalized. Yet while others are amassing factors of production, we are busy amassing pussy juice and cums.

The same questions you have been asking your grandfathers where they were when the likes of Jomo were stealing, is the same questions your grandchildren will be asking you. Sadly, the only answer would be that you were busy swapping women in Kisumu the way con artists swap their sim cards here in Nairobi.

Meanwhile:

And ladies, if you want to give out your sablenya for free, then do it with whoever you are in a relationship with. And if you want to do it for monetary gains, then don’t give it out at a mere 4k. That is money you can get in Nairobi within a snap of a finger if you think. At least be considerate of yourself and the amount of money you spend to look good. Multiply that thing by 10 and make it 40k because you are more vulnerable to the risks involved like pain, pregnancy, and STIs.

By Nyainda Manaseh via Facebook