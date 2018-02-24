Final Word: Louis Otieno Reminds Of Two Things

By Gabriel Oguda
Louis Otieno reminds us of two important things.
1. Friends are not family, you get to choose them and you have to do a better job with your choices of friends. Workmates aren’t automatically your friends. Never assume your drinking buddies are your friends, even your dog is more loyal a friend than the guys you analyse betting odds and fantasize the jackpot with. You’d rather puff marijuana in your dark room communing with Jah Rastafari alone, than send a group invite to a shisha puff-out with people who shall desert you when the chips are down. It is better to be alone, than to be in plastic company.
2. Family will always remain your last line of defense. Whatever you do, however you do, always be true to your family. They are the ones you shall run to when the world is inhospitable and your friends have deserted you. And if you can’t stay true to your family, for reasons best known to yourself, always be in good terms with your mother.
Never, ever, disrespect your mother. Mothers will wash you up in your birth suit when the ravages of disease have wasted your flesh, your bones too weak to carry your body, and when everyone around you can’t wait to see you go. Mothers will never leave you. Even when all faith is gone and your world is in tatters, mothers will keep fighting for you until there is no fight left to fight. Mothers are godsend.
Mothers are forever.
Comments
pst peter mutia says
pole louis, it’s gd you have come to ur conclusion in life, am sure you did it for others to be careful. One last point, as at now only God can give you peace regardless the situation, Bible says-cursed is the man who trusts a human being, but blessed is the one who trusts in God. B blsd,
Anonymous says
Very good pc mr iguda;family is really dufferent from any outsider…….a friend can help u but accidentally.
Anonymous says
Only selfless mothers stick with their children while in problems & only if you were good to them. Most mothers of today are too self-centered to care even for children who still need their care. A recent report of a child dieing for lack of medication while the mother is out celebrating valentine day with mpango wa kandos, child suffocating in a car as the mother revels in a bar, children burning to death locked up in the house by the mother pursing her night errands, name it, the presumption that mothers care is a cosmetic cover to claim upkeep from men as quite a number of children suffer poor upbringing. Children’s Courts run by women divorcees & widows who could have silently killed their men & out to revenge on men give custody orders to fellow women with no follow up mechanisms to ensure the best interests of the child are observed & upheld. I’ve witnessed a case of child preferring to live with the father forced by a magistrate to go with a mother who had threatened to die with the child, as the child cried openly & protested verbally to the magistrate. The child was rescued a month later in another woman’s house where he was kept captive, sick, not given medication & kept from going to school. The child on being brought back to the magistrate declined to respond to the magistrate’s question in open protest when she asked “were you happy with your mum?” Instead the child bowed his head for about half a minute before responding “I am sick” to which the magistrate redpondend “daddy will now take you to hospital” & the child immediately responded “daddy has already taken me to hospital” then magistrate asked “are you happy you are now how back to school?” & the child immediately responded happily “yes I even talked to my teacher this morning” This magistrate is known to have been meeting the woman plaintiff privately, she never questioned, cautioned or reprimanded the fellow woman/plaintiff/her client for disobeying court orders & was quick to release her from custody yet she skipped court & refused to issue warrant of arrest against the plaintiff when she kept the child in hiding, refused to let the child resume classes when the schools had opened & it was the best interest of the child being abused. The same magistrate was quick to connive a total lie to claim that by having a court warrant of arrest executed against the plaintiff to rescue the child, that the defendant acted with malice & that the plaintiff had returned the child before being arrested yet the OB records are available at the police stations on the arrest & rescue operation. When court issued the warrant of arrest, it was the court complaining that its orders were not being obeyed, how’d a magistrate turn around to blame a litigant who facilitates the execution of the warrant using lawful authority as defined in the warrant? In attempt to have the magistrate probe the child more on his experiences with the mum when his memory was still fresh, the defendant raised his hand in court to be heard but the magistrate responded with hostility “I don’t want to hear you”. The same magistrate is still acting rogue & has held ex parte hearing of the plaintiff after ambushing the defendants with hearing notice the last minute to ensure the defence do not get to attend the hearing. Complaints launched against the conduct of the magistrate with the judiciary & office of administration of justice in December have not been responded to. How shall we trust the law more so to protect the best interest of the child? What is in the conscience of a judicial officer who pursues women’s activism at the expense of the well being of a child? Why do the leaders go on TV promising to deal with rogue public servants and keep quite when they are reported? Are we not watering anarchy to bear it bitter fruits in this society? Why should the judiciary complain of court orders not being obeyed if the courts are not being used to dispense justice? As a parent, how do you let your child suffer or be at risk if being killed by a vengeful mother who has compromised the court but has evil intentions against you & the child? What gain will the protective father have when the same authorities that are supposed to protect the child lead this child to his death and aooligise to the father or kill the father to cover their guilt?
Romufa says
I agree with you to some extent but motherly love is supreme , you are safe and better off with your mother than father. Visit homes where kids are taken care of by step mothers after separation, divorse or death of their biological mothers. I personally witnessed an ailing adult, spoon fed, bathed and cleaned shits by their mothers in the absence of their wives or not married for reasons only known to themselves. Your mother wil be at your sick bed until you are no more. With exception with just a few insensitive mothers as in your case, most mothers are unique when it comes to their children. Let’s use the word” W” , mothers are wives, wonderful and wise But few as in you case are Worst, Witch, wicked, and whore!!!!!