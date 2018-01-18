Why Filtered Life On Social Media Should Not Depress You, Be At Peace

By Innocent Ngare

Sometimes you log into Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and then depression hits you. Why? Everybody else is living the life except you. Your peers are driving cars, have beautiful women, lounge in expensive restaurants, yet you’re struggling with rent. You ask yourself what you ain’t doing right.

Take a pause and relax. They’re not doing better than you. It’s only that their life is filtered. Let me tell you why. Right now, I literally have only 5K left in my pocket. I can decide to take the 5K I have, go to Sankara for High Tea, and bombard you with tons of pictures.

You’ll be going wow! He’s living the life. You see, what I want you to know is that I’m having High Tea at Sankara. You’ll never guess that I used my last 5K and I’ll be dead broke tomorrow. What about you? Let’s say you have the same 5k and decide that you’ll be talking Chips and Soda for lunch. This money will last you probably untill end month.

Does that mean that my life is better than yours? Absolutely not. While I chose a pedestal I can barely sustain, you chose the path of truth. You embraced who you are. You accepted your true self.

People live filtered lives on social media. We post pictures standing next to cars we don’t own, having dinners we’ve not paid for, living in houses whose rents we don’t pay, flying in airlines whose tickets are purchased by someone else.

Then there’s always that beautiful woman standing next to us whose role is to spice things up. A woman attracted to the glitter, glamour, and fakeness. She’s there to intimidate you. To make it clear that you can’t get this. You can’t reach here! The truth is, her life is also not that glamorous. She also craves a lifestyle she knows too well is beyond her.

So take it easy people. Don’t die of depression. I’m using a filter, you’re not. Doesn’t make me better than you. I wish you met some of these people whose lives you admire in person. You’ll go back home with the truth- that your life ain’t that bad.