Fena Githu: It doesn’t concern you if I slept with Michelle Ntalami, Niyati Patel, Edith Kimani, Nyokabi etc

People have constantly been on musician Fena Gitu’s neck over her sexuality.

But the Kaende crooner had enough on Wednesday after trolls came after questioning her sexuality. This was after she shared a series of photos of herself and her bestie Niyati Patel.

This comes at a peculiar time when Fena’s friend and alleged lover, Michelle Ntalami has been accused of dating BBC Reporter Christine “Makena” Njeri.

Makena made headlines on Tuesday after her Mercedes Benz was vandalized by an alleged jilted lover who has since been identified as Valentine Nyokabi.

Fena on the other hand, had had enough of the trolls. She took the time to respond to the “haters”, an uncommon thing for celebrities.

It is not the first time that Fena has been accused of being a lesbian. In 2017, she is said to have been in a threesome with Sharon Mundia alias This is Ess, Patricia Kihoro.

In August 2018, the Marini Naturals ambassador addressed her detractors saying, “Why are people concerned? It doesn’t concern them. Why are they bothered? Shida yao ni?”