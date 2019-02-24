Kenya Today

Ezekiel Mutua sexually harassed me in the office, I will sue him- Nancy Wambui

A hot beautiful former emoloyee of Kenya Film Classification Board one Nancy Wambui is heading to court to sue board boss Ezekiel Mutua for sexual harassment and inappropriate touching.

This is very serious allegation just like what hit Hollywood in 2017/18 – the ME TOO MOVEMENT where women in the film industry came out in tens to confess the trauma they had gone through in the hands of top film producers/directors in the line employment.

In a tweet Wambui accuses Mutua of insisting on long tight hugs with beautiful female employees. If the woman makes her threat a reality and reports to DCI then Mutua may be forced to resign as criminal proceedings against will take centre stage.

Many however believe the allegations are malicious given that the account used seem to be knew and may have been created to specifically discredit Mutua. There have been several legations that Mutua’s public display of being homophobic may be a projection or distraction for he may be fighting his own ghosts/ closet gay.

Here is Nancy Wambui’s tweet and the rejoinders by KoT.

I’m a former employee at KFCB. This “Righteous” monkey used to harass all female stuff. (Always insisting on long hugs & inappropriate touching.) When you complain you are told to quit. So I did. All he did was masturbate in his corner office. Ezekiel Mutua, I am going to court!


