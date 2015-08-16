EXPOSED: WHY We HATE to use CONDOMS, Nairobians tells it all!

By Cate Mukei

When Human Resource places condoms in office washrooms, they all vanish in an hour. But you think Nairobians are using them? Hell no! A survey conducted by UNAIDs revealed that most new couples only use protection on the first two days after hooking up and then bang! they are going ‘skin-on-skin’ like rabbits.

If you think they visited a VCT first, you are crazy. Nairobians simply hate condoms…

So what exactly makes Nairobians lose their guard when it comes to sex? Here are some of the lame excuses of doing it without a condom;

1. Babe, I’m clean This is the most common reason that people use to justify unprotected sex.

“The guilty ones are always scared. When a man feels the need to inform you that he is clean even without you questioning him, then, it’s time for you to run!” …..

2. Come on babe, raw is sweeter>> Most couples believe that using a condom kills the thrill. They argue it is like wearing a paper bag. Some men will argue they can’t even ejaculate when the rubber is on. In effort to please the men, some poor ladies will buy this line and go ‘condomless’.

3. No repercussions yet? Let’s do it again! Couples who spoke to The Nairobian claimed that after having unprotected sex and one doesn’t become pregnant or gets infected, then, there is always that ‘relief feel’. It is easy to go back to the cookie jar, again! ” After doing it once with no consequence, individuals get braver or downright reckless.

4. Too drunk to care After a night of drowning vodka shots, most men will not remember to wear a condom, leave alone the name of their chips funga.

5. A baby is unity, right? Most women confessed to engaging in unprotected sex to ‘trap’ a man with a baby.

When the biological clock is ticking and there is no man in the horizon, then, most women will try their luck with any man that comes their way.

6. No blood samples, quick visual HIV test will do Despite the many HIV trainings that most Nairobians attend most couples still believe they can ‘visually’ detect someone who is HIV positive or not.

7. Don’t you love me? There is a joke that goes like; “If a man tells you he loves you and he hasn’t had organic sex with you, he’s lying.” Whether there is any truth in it, that’s debatable.

8. It is midnight, the shops are closed .. Have you ever been at the heat of a moment that you had not even planned for only to realise that the last packet of condoms was ‘borrowed’ by a friend? It is midnight and you live in Muchatha where shops are closed as early as 6pm.

9. Oops, just happened! Accidents do happen, even in bed! Most Nairobians argue that whenever they have unprotected sex, it was err…an accident! Some will blame the devil or say they were carried away and couldn’t say no. “Sometimes it’s totally unplanned for. Your partner won’t just stop. There is no turning back at that moment,”

10. Too much of a hustle its tedious especially for older men to peel off a condom and make out with a woman at the same time. They risk losing the erection and will have to start all over again!

These excerpts were published in article first published by the Nairobian.