EXPOSED: WHY We HATE to use CONDOMS, Nairobians tells it all!

By Cate Mukei
When Human Resource places condoms in office washrooms, they all vanish in an hour. But you think Nairobians are using them? Hell no! A survey conducted by UNAIDs revealed that most new couples only use protection on the first two days after hooking up and then bang! they are going ‘skin-on-skin’ like rabbits.
If you think they visited a VCT first, you are crazy. Nairobians simply hate condoms…
So what exactly makes Nairobians lose their guard when it comes to sex? Here are some of the lame excuses of doing it without a condom;
1. Babe, I’m clean This is the most common reason that people use to justify unprotected sex.
“The guilty ones are always scared. When a man feels the need to inform you that he is clean even without you questioning him, then, it’s time for you to run!” …..
2. Come on babe, raw is sweeter>> Most couples believe that using a condom kills the thrill. They argue it is like wearing a paper bag. Some men will argue they can’t even ejaculate when the rubber is on. In effort to please the men, some poor ladies will buy this line and go ‘condomless’.
3. No repercussions yet? Let’s do it again! Couples who spoke to The Nairobian claimed that after having unprotected sex and one doesn’t become pregnant or gets infected, then, there is always that ‘relief feel’. It is easy to go back to the cookie jar, again! ” After doing it once with no consequence, individuals get braver or downright reckless.
4. Too drunk to care After a night of drowning vodka shots, most men will not remember to wear a condom, leave alone the name of their chips funga.
5. A baby is unity, right? Most women confessed to engaging in unprotected sex to ‘trap’ a man with a baby.
When the biological clock is ticking and there is no man in the horizon, then, most women will try their luck with any man that comes their way.
6. No blood samples, quick visual HIV test will do Despite the many HIV trainings that most Nairobians attend most couples still believe they can ‘visually’ detect someone who is HIV positive or not.
7. Don’t you love me? There is a joke that goes like; “If a man tells you he loves you and he hasn’t had organic sex with you, he’s lying.” Whether there is any truth in it, that’s debatable.
8. It is midnight, the shops are closed .. Have you ever been at the heat of a moment that you had not even planned for only to realise that the last packet of condoms was ‘borrowed’ by a friend? It is midnight and you live in Muchatha where shops are closed as early as 6pm.
9. Oops, just happened! Accidents do happen, even in bed! Most Nairobians argue that whenever they have unprotected sex, it was err…an accident! Some will blame the devil or say they were carried away and couldn’t say no. “Sometimes it’s totally unplanned for. Your partner won’t just stop. There is no turning back at that moment,”
10. Too much of a hustle its tedious especially for older men to peel off a condom and make out with a woman at the same time. They risk losing the erection and will have to start all over again!
These excerpts were published in article first published by the Nairobian.
Comments
Anonymous says
Trust no one
Jeff says
Protect bna
Mohamed says
We prefer to that as Nairobians
jenty says
truly
babra mushira says
Agrrrr
Timmy says
Mbona?
Geoffrey says
guys chill or protect yourselfs, madem, remember you have the right to say No bila CD if it must happen.
billy junnior says
madem wa nai chanukeni koz kuna ngoma nje
Ngesa says
Choices have consequences. They say.
ngigi nyaga says
not in kenya
EKM says
There are only two safe alternatives for all unmarried couples. Abstinence or use of condoms. Period….
lazarus says
abstein
Tugen says
#wata gunurwa na ngwe zao watafutao.
omar says
ski on skin will leed u 2 skin desaeses nairobian.xay no 2 skin on skin
Anonymous says
let tem unskin temseif alive
kikostaamani says
let tem unkin temseif alive.
Edwin k bett. says
don’t trust anybody trust God only and you will b
e saved.
anonymous says
I do concure with the statement,as nairobian guy
Anonymous says
Vunja mifupa kama meno bado iko.
Sherlock says
Hahaha still vunja mifupa??!!! Haya utakuja kuisha ngozi baadaye
stevenh says
Condoms are never sweet
Anonymous says
waat
Sarah says
Its either testng or protected sex if he rly loves u, apart 4rm dat never!
deno says
u can’t he’r de ‘heat of dhe——!!!!-!!
Anonymous says
abstain,
josh githu. says
sex is my life ..no sex no money..am josh githu kutoka ELBU.
susan menene says
Kama unataka kwenda na dem life life ndio ujuwe kama anakupenda, hiyo ni uwongo wewe hauna utu kabisa,ao to hell with does gays who says that haunupendi.jali maisha yako na mwenzako tumieni kondom,if not that endeni VCT mwanzo then muamuwe niaje
PLO says
abstain
DA-NTES says
let thm enjoy th lfe ct the end of th day matokeo ypo..
GMO says
its coz we want to do things our way.Gods purpose for sex is in marriage – so ABSTAIN.
christiano says
#abstain men
mickey says
only those without vision wil do that! VCT first.
pailine says
waah maajabu ya watoto wa nairobari
Carol says
Guys cd mbele,life ni yako/chill
Anonymous says
you guys havnt tested d wrath of HIV,gonorrhea n such…u continue..experience is d best teacher….u’ll definately learn
davi says
arbu maiaha coz itx uar lyf
eddy onyango says
ur future liez on ur hand.
steve says
I cant use coz love is blind
BRAINS says
Not really coz love is blind
Manuuh Emms says
heiish ta nairobian b criaz
shaniq lopez says
I think it’s necessary to use condom coz pia most of youths die because of their ignorance,,,,
Clafe. says
Mi naona it depends na situatin.kuna when u cant just let it go he/she is de one of ua dreams alafu umekapata kachnce uz it.lakin b4 atlist umefanya some obsrvshn za ua ptner ako jumpng(ur riskng)lakin ka ako cul hv it.NB.cd n chip thn mtoi/Aids
Raphael says
Let them do it its not bad they are not childrens let them chose doing with or without
wicky says
if youre not married go 2 vct or use condom
Philip says
kula kwa macho
jymo says
guys condom is de only way ,,,
kenny says
for me ” natambua masoft.cd lazima
tobby odero says
4u 2b safe,condom is a must
hakeem says
“I saw you all day long in the street something sidewalk your look” lt do it right and don’t take it light ……Lt our sidewalk represent maturity within us.
hakeem says
lt use protection measures
caleb says
guys need to know aids is real &therefore they are responsible for there actions
muchohi says
you have not told us where the vanished condoms go to..
..
jenty says
ai het io harufu ya cd,,,skin2skin c mbaya
KITUR LARRY says
ABSTINENCE!
Life has no reharsal maze… take heed
Sammy says
its better to be on the safe side
Anonymous says
Maze chunga maisha!Life conjunction without interjunction is like driving a truck loaded with logs downhill without the entire breaking system.Don’t be a freelander.
vinxcent says
lyf has no rehearse…use 4 ua own better
bagdad junior mdogo says
let knowledge convey
@Mustafa says
Kula hivyo… what is . cd is useless hiyo pea watoto wa high school. they unapologeticaly need them.
Raytone ingosi says
Aaaa,ata mim nilianza n cd mpaka venye 2lienda vct,waaaaaah!yenye nilikuta,ashante mungu.just use it my friend n poa
geoffrey mwanzia says
Hi, guys 2days fire is 2morrows ashes kaeni ritho
fred says
watu wakulane ngoz kwa nyingine
simoh says
bila ni tamuu, sivai ngo’.