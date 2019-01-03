Exposed: The face of Citizen TV Lulu Hassan’s baby girl after a successful delivery

A few months ago, Citizen TV news anchor Lulu Hassan and her husband Rashid Abdalla welcomed their third born daughter and the couple has managed to keep her under the wraps for months.



However, on Tuesday the Swahili news anchor for the first time shared her daughter’s photo revealing her face for the first time. Lulu shared a picture of her husband on Instagram carrying the daughter whom they call ‘K’ which she captioned with a ‘Hello 2019 #moreblessingsinshaAllah’

Despite trying to keep the birth of their daughter private, the news broke through her social media interaction a friend called Dan Sonko.

It all started with a post by TPF judge Ian Mbugua. Ian whose granddaughter is one of the brand ambassadors for Marini Kids shared a photo of Dan Sonko’s son and his granddaughter and Dan wrote “MoneyShot @wandiawangeci n @ian.mbugua itabidi tuongee”

Lulu replied to Dan’s comment with “Haki na vile nataka kukupea wangu bure kwa D2” and Dan also responded with “Kama my daughter-in-law atakuwa anakuita Mom….#HapoSawa kabisa!”

In the engagement, Lulu Hassan went ahead to disclosed that her daughter was at that time 8 days old “Alifika 8 days saa hii acha nimkuze lol.”

Lulu and Rashid Abdalla welcomed their daughter in September 2018.