Tecra Muigai’s boyfriend has been unmasked, he is Omar Lali, a well known 53 year old beach boy, ancestor and womanizer popular in Lamu.

Lali was arrested on Sunday after Tecra the daughter of Keroche Breweries founders Tabitha and Joseph Karanja died on May 2 following a home accident in Lamu.

According to sources, Omar gave DCI contradicting statements of events that led to Tecra falling down the stairs.

“He initially said the lady fell off the stairs and later said she fell in the bathroom. Both accounts, however, are not even consistent with the place where first responders found her,” the source said.



The man, who is in his early fifties and Tecra started having their relationship mid last year though sources say the relationship has been rocky.

“They began the relationship mid last year, but we felt like the man was taking advantage of the lady because of her money. They used to differ publicly so much. This was not a secret. We are calling for thorough investigations into the circumstance surrounding her death.”

“We are also aware that the Karanjas’ were against the relationship, which saw them send her brother early this year to try and convince her to drop the relationship, with little success,” said a source. He is an illiterate broke ancestor

Reports indicated that the swelling was consistent with falling from a raised place or blunt trauma to the skull. Lali was arrested in the apartment where he lived with Muigai.

Residents who know them said they had lived together at a local hotel since March this year before moving into the apartment.

Reports indicated that the woman may have fallen down the stairs due to intoxication.

Lali is said to have been found asleep and drunk when neighbours went to inform him of what had befallen his lover.