Ex KTN News anchor Lois Otieno son confirms he is gay, married to South African older man

Former KTN TV news anchor Lois Otieno’s son Silas Miami has confirmed he is gay and now married to a South African white older man called Patrick. In the relationship Patrick is the ‘wife’ he even took Silas’ name Miami.

“I met and married someone just under a year ago. He’s got all the things: Kindness, courage, honesty, etc. While all this is all fine and great, that’s not why I married him,”

“In fact, neither of us believed in marriage. We still don’t. But after months of us looking at the options for what companionship could look like – especially seeing us travel isn’t exactly easy for us, we settled on going for it. Patrick Miami (yes, he took my name) is my primary life partner and I’m proud to be his”. Silas Miami posted on his Facebook page.

He further hinted that they would do a proper wedding after celebrating a decade in marriage.

For the youngsters who may not know or remember Lois Otieno, he a celebrated TV personality who reigned on the airwaves between 1997 to 2009, he was popular with TV talk shows and also anchored news on KTN. He has been ailing for a period of time and had to fundraise to cater for his medical bills. He invited former colleagues and well-wishers for the final fundraiser at the Villarosa Kempinski to help offset his medical bills.

The fundraiser which was meant to raise Sh4 million for the surgery required the invited guests to pay Sh50,000 each for the dinner minus the contribution.

His story had made headlines in February after a sit down with Dr Mercy Korir. A teary Louis spoke about his loss of hearing while undergoing treatment for acute pancreatitis, loss of once close and influential friends. His alleged girlfriend Careen Chempchumba was found murdered in her apartment in Kilimani and an investigated launched if he was involved. Mr Otieno denied killing Ms Careen or ever having a romantic affair with her. He, however, admitted that she had been his friend.

In an interview last year, Silas had indicated that he had not communicated with his dad for quite a while although the two had a cordial relationship.

“My mother was technically a single mother. I had no relationship with my father. He was the man we watched on TV. However, we met later on in life when he fell sick and I was helping with the bill. We have a cordial relationship. Although we do not talk, I wish him well and he does the same for me. I got to the point where I realised that parents too are only human and a product of what they have seen in life. I have come to recognise my father’s failures, but also acknowledge his humanity,” he said in an interview with a local blog.