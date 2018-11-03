TV Personalities Fight Over ‘WEGO’ events listing app Brand ambassador Deal

Two top TV personalities who were once tight buddies are said to have fallen out over a lucrative brand dealership of an events listing app WEGO. The bad blood between the two has escalated to a point that they don’t eye to eye. A common friend who tried to reconcile the two confirmed to the Nairobian that beef is deeper and the WEGO deal may just have been a trigger.

WEGO is an events listing app that was created by a Kenyan-Germany entrepreneur in 2017, he however was not keen at rolling out it immediately. He recently sort help of a PR company to recommend a reputable personality to be the brand ambassador just like Jeff Koinange and Lilian Muli have been for ‘Viusasa’.



Well, a few names were floated from Maina Kageni, Jeff Koinange, Betty Kyallo, Julie Gichuru, Lilian Muli, Joey Muthengi, Kingangi among others. It’s rumoured that when word reached the TV celebrities about the impending deal, two of top favourites are said to have gone personal.

The entrepreneur was advised and is said to have settled on Betty Kyallo. Now as news peddlers , we tried to dig deeper over the alleged bad blood between the two celebrities and all we got was just details of the app.

About ‘WEGO’.

WEGO App displays events, outings options and gives ideas/ recommendations of what to do in Nairobi. View sales, exhibitions, festivals, Networking, talks, Pop up markets, concerts, theater, health, sports,

Arts, dinning , kids events and many more outing options.

WEGO started because too many of us were finding it tiresome and difficult to keep up with all the scattered event information pages.

The mission is to have major and minor, free and admission based events in one place in order to allow our users to effortlessly view what is going on. We believe that people are different and that there is something for everyone, hence the reason why we offer a list of diverse entertainment options.

Well, this is a must have for both fun loving individuals or family, its a one stop list for events going down in Nairobi, a very good resource, saves time, free, super faster and efficient!

Betty Kyalo will be a great brand ambassador, Jeff can stick to his Viusasa and Telkom, as Lilian gets busy with baby Liam !

Betty is trendy, young mother and thus appeals to both youth and middle class who are the target market.

