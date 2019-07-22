Embarassing! “My wig fell off in a night club”, TV Anchor Terryanne Chebet

Metropol TV General Manager, Terryanne Chebet, during a past interview with Malkia Africa, narrated her most embarrassing moment.

Chebet had gone to have a good time at Kiza Lounge when the unfortunate incident happened.

“I was dancing in a club and my wig fell off. I was like ‘oh my God no!’. I was at Kiza and I can’t remember which song was playing and I just thought ‘oh my God, my wig is on the floor’,” she recalled.

Luckily for her, a friend, who had accompanied the news anchor, was swift enough to collect it and put it back on her head.

Terryanne’s biggest worry at the time was that someone would take a photo or record a video and post it online. Fortunately for her, nobody thought of it.

“I keep thinking that somebody’s going to post a photo online but she (her friend) swears nobody saw it. That was really embarrassing,” she spoke.

“I had blonde hair and I hadn’t combed it. I think I had matutas (Bantu knots). It was just horrible!” Terryanne recounted.

Because of how shameful it can be for a woman to lose her wig in public, Carol Njoki, a hairdresser who spoke to Kenyans.co.ke emphasises on the importance of choosing the right hairpiece.

“Estimate your head circumference by measuring the hairline around the head, then from the front of the head to the nape of the neck and lastly, from ear to ear.

“A tight wig will be uncomfortable and will give you a headache, while a big wig that’s ill-fitting will be embarrassing and may even fall off,” she advised.