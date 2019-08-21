East Africa’s got talent judges are incompetent, bring us Ian Mbugua from TPF

Kenyans have bashed East Africa’s got talent judges for being incompetent and sympathetic.

The Judges who are Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee, Kenyan journalist Jeff Koinange, Ugandan Radio/TV host Gaetano Kagwa and Rwandese DJ Makeda Mahadeo have been accused of unprofessionalism, being bias, and unfairness.

Taking to social media, one follower of EAGT narrated her disappointment with the judges. Shockingly many people backed her up expressing their dissatisfaction too. They want the famous strict Judge Ian Mbugua to be brought back to the platform arguing that otherwise, the show will never produce a deserving winner.

“I have watched this east Africa got talent show and damn these judges are something else… With this rate we won’t have any deserving winner, I don’t know if I have been watching too much of other countries got talent and X factor, the voice but for sure our judges suck… …actually there are very nice acts very nice some even needs a golden buzzer but too bad the judges have only one chance for a golden buzzer… I can’t talk about the ladies judges coz they are just there..”

“Everything to them is just a yes yes yes nkt… Sometimes Gaetano tries to bring a bit of Simon Cowell but he still fails, sometimes he tries the David walliams… jumping into saying yes yes even without listening…. then this thing they are just almost dancing in their sits for almost every act.. Gosh… I was loving the acts but when they turn the cameras to judges I just loose appetite for it… Where is Ian… We need some sanity in this show… I was watching with some of my friends from UK and they were just laughing… 😠😠😠 Yes the acts are there but the judges phoooo niguteee… Someone bring Ian..”