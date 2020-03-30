Drunk TV anchor Betty Kyalo loses control, reveals all her secrets- check video out

Betty had been a topic of discussion for the better part of the first quarter of this year, after going public with her daughter’s traumatizing illness and highlighting the struggles she went through in 2019.

Last night, however, she seemed to have finally had enough of the constant trolling and went Live on Instagram where she lectured those who are often critical of her lifestyle, she dropped the F word adding she is a hard-working mother and future wife to be who makes her own money and cares less about what people say about her. She said there was too much pressure in her Fu*king career!

Betty Kyalo has decided to speak because she is not sure whether we are surviving this 😂😂. Pombeeee 😂 pic.twitter.com/FaYu1UEgYZ — Max (@BettKMax) March 30, 2020



In the live feed that would soon be shut down by a family member in the background, the sought-after Daystar University graduate who quickly rose up the media ranks, admits to having had something to drink.

She also made it clear that she had the right to live her life the way she wanted to and have fun regardless of whether she was a role model to people or not.

On various social media platforms, Kenyans adapting to life under quarantine and a mandatory curfew took advantage of plenty of time in their hands to share their opinion of the Kamba beauty’s latest controversial move.

Some expressed great concern over Betty’s mental health, suggesting that the decision to go Live might have been inspired by issues she is battling behind the scenes.

Others felt there wasn’t much to read into the video, saying that the former Standard Group employee had simply just had too much to drink.