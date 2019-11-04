Dress like a mother, you are an ‘old mama’ Citizen TV’s Tallia Oyando told

Citizen Tv’s one love host Tallia Oyando has come under heavy criticism following her dress code on Saturday’s show.



The Homeboyz radio presenter had a mini-dress which exposed her sexy thighs.



Oyando, who has been in the entertainment industry for almost two decades, started out as a singer and belonged to a group called “Talma” which went on to win an Emmy in 2001 from their album Jambo.



She currently hosts two reggae shows on Homeboyz radio. Oyando is presenting reggae show on Citizen Tv alongside Coco Sobo who works at Royal media’s Hot 96.



Sometime back a fan also told her off on her legs;

ocholaf

Work on your Michelin (legs)