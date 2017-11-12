DRAMA: Two Cops Smoking Weed Along Ngong Road Force Passby To Smoke Double

There are a few small things this country must come to terms with….Look at this; I’m driving from junction on to Ngong Rd, I witness a scuffle in a matatu at the opposite bus stop, as I drive down the road I see two policemen & I decide foolishly I admit, to exercise my civic duty as a law abiding citizen to report an incident. So, I actually pull over right behind them get out of my vehicle headed straight to them, approaching them from behind I hopped a step to catch up then just as I said Afande! They both simultaneously turned & one was smoking a blunt.
The cops on patrol were puff puff passing a joint on bloody Ngong Rd. 😳They din’t even attempt to pretend, the taller one was busy exhaling while passing the blunt to the shorty cop who was taking looong puffs….& even before I tell them my story the shorty says to me looking at me with his blood red beady eyes……..’uskajali mzee 🙄, hii inatoanga baridi, kwa hii kazi yetu ni lazima he he…. Boss, ebu vuruta kidogo ujionee, hii kitu ni smat ‘ & with that he stretched his left hand & offered me a blunt .
I thought for a moment if I refuse the blunt these guys may get paranoid & think I’m some kind of snitch & you know they are already high and wielding an AK47 & a G3auto ……so anyway you all know I’m no snitch.
…..I gave them a lift a lift to hurlingham & we were just happy laughing. I’m home now on my fourth glass of water. Wueh!!
The cops were smoking weed along Ngong Rd..😳
Comments
mimi says
another nonsense shit meanless story by lazy and useless OJINGA slave against police coz they stopped them from looting and destroying properties of hardworking Kenyans
Jibe says
Our Police are rotten. But thats what you get when the criteria for admission is D and big teeth!