DRAMA: Two Cops Smoking Weed Along Ngong Road Force Passby To Smoke Double

There are a few small things this country must come to terms with….Look at this; I’m driving from junction on to Ngong Rd, I witness a scuffle in a matatu at the opposite bus stop, as I drive down the road I see two policemen & I decide foolishly I admit, to exercise my civic duty as a law abiding citizen to report an incident. So, I actually pull over right behind them get out of my vehicle headed straight to them, approaching them from behind I hopped a step to catch up then just as I said Afande! They both simultaneously turned & one was smoking a blunt.

The cops on patrol were puff puff passing a joint on bloody Ngong Rd. 😳They din’t even attempt to pretend, the taller one was busy exhaling while passing the blunt to the shorty cop who was taking looong puffs….& even before I tell them my story the shorty says to me looking at me with his blood red beady eyes……..’uskajali mzee 🙄, hii inatoanga baridi, kwa hii kazi yetu ni lazima he he…. Boss, ebu vuruta kidogo ujionee, hii kitu ni smat ‘ & with that he stretched his left hand & offered me a blunt .

I thought for a moment if I refuse the blunt these guys may get paranoid & think I’m some kind of snitch & you know they are already high and wielding an AK47 & a G3auto ……so anyway you all know I’m no snitch.

…..I gave them a lift a lift to hurlingham & we were just happy laughing. I’m home now on my fourth glass of water. Wueh!!

The cops were smoking weed along Ngong Rd..😳