DRAMA: Man Two Sidechicks Were Fighting Over in Viral Video Revealed; Meet Mr Panaito

The audible bits from the amateur video confirm that the women attacked another woman (much younger) for sleeping with a man they named Panaito. She, in turn, protested saying,”Mimi sijalala na Panaito.” (I have not slept with Panaito)

The victim pleaded with her attackers begging them not to break her phone which apparently had been bought by Panaito.



The lady who seemed to have orchestrated the whole ordeal beat the victim while her ‘team’ joined in. Another lady tried defending the victim but received blows too.

Now, blogger Kahawa Tungu has revealed that the man in question is James Ayugi aka ‘Panaito’

The man who word has it is a renowned photographer is said to have gifted the young lady in a red towel an iPhone, upsetting the lass in a blue t-shirt (Cindy).

The two are apparently Panaito’s girlfriends or as they are commonly referred to nowadays, ‘sidechicks.’

Panaito who is also a web designer, entrepreneur (Panaito’s Apparels) is allegedly a happily married man.

panaitoCindy, organized for the beat down of the ‘man snatcher’ and at some point asked for a knife.

Social media users feel that Cindy should be sued for assault. At some point Cindy pulls out her friend’s hair, gave her a beat down leaving her naked.