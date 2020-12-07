Drama: Bouncers rough up an MP’s side dish at club Tunnel, failed to Sh6400 bill (PHOTOS)

Drama ensued at club tunnel along Mombasa road after two ladies and one gentleman refused to pay for their bills totalling to 6400.

The group lead by city slay-Queen Michelle Kwamboka Mecha had quenched their thirst with alcohol worth 6400 and later on started playing games with the waiters but seemed that their days were numbered.

According to insiders we talked to, the two ladies have been playing monkey games in different clubs in Nairobi and later on finding their ways out not paying the huge bills they consume.

On the Saturday scenario, the two ladies bumped into a man who they never met before and started drinking together knowing that the man will pay the bills.



The man later fled away saying that he didn’t drink the alcohol and it was the time for the ladies to pay for what they had consumed thinking that they were punishing boychild.

Michelle Mecha is an upcoming slay Queen who is reported to be having an affair with politicians in Nairobi.



According to an eyewitness who was present during the scenario Michelle said that she could not be defeated to pay the bills because she has very top cream politicians screwing her and would not allow her sleep in the cells giving an example of a Nairobi MCA staying in kitengela.

According to an eyewitness who was present during the scenario Michelle said that she could not be defeated to pay the bills because she has very top cream politicians screwing her and would not allow her sleep in the cells giving an example of a Nairobi MCA staying in kitengela.