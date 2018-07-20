Drama as Woman Discovers Boyfriend Sells Children and Kidneys to Illuminati

There was commotion at a flat in Pipeline estate Embakasi, after a woman accused his boyfriend of being a member of the Illuminati.

Lilian Atieno began shouting that her lover was a devil worshipper around 4am, waking up neighbours to yells of “wewe ni Illuminati!” prompting night guards to throw her out of the flat, explained Ken Ogetto, one of the guards.

Atieno said Owuor, his boyfriend, invited her over, but she later found him with two other men drinking around 9pm. She said she declined to join them “because I am born again.” She told The Nairobian that she went to bed but Owuor woke her up with news that his friends were about to leave, but wanted one of his kidneys.

“I was shocked when he told me that those people were sent by their church to come and pick his kidney,” Atieno said, claiming she started praying loudly and that irritated Owuor and his friends who instructed her to shut up.

According to the Nairobian, Atieno alleged that during their earlier meeting, she overheard Owuor complaining to an unknown caller that he had not been paid Sh20,000 after delivering a child to them.

“Either he is part of a syndicate that sells children or he is offering them for sacrifice,” she said, adding that she shouted to expose the crime, even if the perpetrator was close to her.

Owuor left his house in a hurry and we did not manage to get his views, but the flat’s caretaker Stellah Kemunto was full of praises for Owuor. She claimed Atieno was a noisy attention seeker since “we don’t have such noisy characters here. I understand she is from Mathare (slums).”

Atieno continued shouting for over four hours before leaving barefoot as curious onlookers milled around.